Randy Rogers Band: Hold My Beer and Watch What We Have In Store For 2017

The Randy Rogers Band recently sat down for a conversation with CMT about their plans in 2017. Randy and the guys covered a wide range of topics from possible new Randy Rogers Band music (yes, please!), a new “Hod My Beer & Watch This” with Wade Bowen & his opinion on the Country music scene (Randy has stated on the Front Porch Show that he feels Cody Johnson is among the best new talents) and a random encounter with the GREAT Bruce Springsteen! Randy says he and the guys will kick off 2017 playing an acoustic set at a Presidential Ball January 19 in Washington, D.C.

