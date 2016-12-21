WEDNESDAY NIGHT’S “CHECKIN’ IN” FACEBOOK LIVE SESSION

Posted on

MERRY CHRISTMAS!  Had another FUN time chatting with you tonight! Thanks for joining me. We talked about highlighting the GOOD things that happened in 2016, if we finished our Christmas shopping or not, welcomed a newbie to our get-together and LOTS MORE!. I LOVE the live interaction I get to have with you during these sessions. Tell some friends and join us every Wednesday night. We usually get started around 11. Come hang out, get a shout out, ask questions, it’s all about having some fun with YOU! Chat with you next Wednesday! — Bill Bowen

Santa’s handing out some free parking at the airport!

You can enjoy the holiday season without the hassle of dropping off or picking up from the airport. Enjoy three free days of close-to-gate, stress-free Terminal Parking! All travelers who enter Terminal Parking from Dec. 18 – Dec. 31* and stay at least three consecutive days will get up to three of the following days for…

