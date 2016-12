The Marist Institute for Public Opinion has released their annual list of the most annoying words and phrases of the past year…and for 2016 the most annoying word was “Whatever.” 38 % of those polled felt in the was most annoying. That was the 8th time “Whatever” has topped the most annoying list! Here are this year’s top 5:

“Whatever”

2. “No offense, but”

3rd was a tie—You know, right? and “I Can’t Even”

5. “Huge”

Agree with that list? What are the other words that annoy you?