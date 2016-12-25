Kelsea Ballerini Gets Engaged to Boyfriend Morgan Evans

Posted on

Love must be in the air this Christmas season.

Only hours after Kacey Musgraves announced her engagement to boyfriend Ruston Kelly, Kelsea Ballerini has followed suit with an announcement on Twitter that she is engaged to boyfriend Morgan Evans.

After a nine-month courtship, Kelsea’s Aussie beau, who is a singer/songwriter, got down on one knee this morning (Dec. 25) and presented Kelsea with a cushioned-cut diamond ring with a diamond band while she was cooking pancakes.

Go ahead and insert the obligatory: He called “Dibs.” He’s no “Peter Pan.” He got the “Love Me Like You Mean It” memo.

Morgan posted a tweet as well.

Congrats to the happy couple.

Playlist

NORTH TEXAS CHEVY DEALERS

WUWTWS Blog

Santa’s handing out some free parking at the airport!

Santa’s handing out some free parking at the airport!

You can enjoy the holiday season without the hassle of dropping off or picking up from the airport. Enjoy three free days of close-to-gate, stress-free Terminal Parking! All travelers who enter Terminal Parking from Dec. 18 – Dec. 31* and stay at least three consecutive days will get up to three of the following days for…

Lisa Taylor’s Blog

Smokey Rivers Blog

Mark Phillips Blog

Bill Bowen’s Blog

Nash News Now