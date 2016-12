So who do you think was the most played country star on radio in the U.S in 2016? Does Thomas Rhett surprise you? Alot of that airplay is due to his CMA Single of the Year “Die A Happy Man.” Here’s the full list of the top 10 most played country artists this year:

Thomas Rhett Florida Georgia Line Carrie Underwood Luke Bryan Jason Aldean Blake Shelton Chris Young Cole Swindell Old Dominion Tim McGraw

What do you think does this list surprise you? – Mark Phillips