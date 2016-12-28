THE FINAL WEDNESDAY NIGHT “CHECKIN’ IN” FACEBOOK LIVE SESSION… (of 2016)

Happy Week Between Holidays! Had another FUN time chatting with you tonight! Thanks for joining me. We welcomed LOTS of newbies to our get-together, talked about what we’ll call everyone who joins in (you’ll henceforth be known as “The Wolf Pack”), which celeb death was the most surprising and shocking, found out what time it was in Australia, answered a few questions and LOTS MORE!. I LOVE the live interaction I get to have with you during these sessions. Tell some friends and join us every Wednesday night. We usually get started around 11. Come hang out, get a shout out, ask questions, it’s all about having some fun with YOU! Chat with you next Wednesday! — Bill Bowen

