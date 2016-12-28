These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

There are plenty of people online complaining that 2016 is the “worst” year ever. I think most of us look forward to the new year as a chance to start over with a clean slate. Part of starting the new year off the right way is with one of many New Year’s superstitions. Which one do you have to do every year?

Steal A Kiss At Midnight:

This is by far the most well-known New Year’s Eve superstition. Failing to get kissed at midnight means you will be unlucky in love the following year.

Stash Cash In Every Wallet:

Put plenty of money inside every wallet in the home to guarantee prosperity.

Eat Those Black-Eyed Peas & Collard Greens:

Legend has it that eating black-eyed peas brings you good luck, and greens will bring you financial prosperity.

Do Good Work (at least on the 1st):

Make sure to do — and be successful at — something related to your work on the first day of the year. Keep it simple though. You don’t want to spend your day off working.

Open All Of Your Doors:

Just like when you want that annoying friend to leave, open the door to let the old year out and welcome the new year in.

No Tears:

Even if you just watched the cutest video of a puppy and a chicken becoming best friends, keep it together, or your whole year could be full of sadness.

Source: Snopes.com