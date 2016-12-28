These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

Posted on

black eyed peas - food

There are plenty of people online complaining that 2016 is the “worst” year ever. I think most of us look forward to the new year as a chance to start over with a clean slate. Part of starting the new year off the right way is with one of many New Year’s superstitions. Which one do you have to do every year?

Steal A Kiss At Midnight:
This is by far the most well-known New Year’s Eve superstition. Failing to get kissed at midnight means you will be unlucky in love the following year.

Stash Cash In Every Wallet:
Put plenty of money inside every wallet in the home to guarantee prosperity.

Eat Those Black-Eyed Peas & Collard Greens:
Legend has it that eating black-eyed peas brings you good luck, and greens will bring you financial prosperity.

Do Good Work (at least on the 1st):
Make sure to do — and be successful at — something related to your work on the first day of the year. Keep it simple though. You don’t want to spend your day off working.

Open All Of Your Doors:
Just like when you want that annoying friend to leave, open the door to let the old year out and welcome the new year in.

No Tears:
Even if you just watched the cutest video of a puppy and a chicken becoming best friends, keep it together, or your whole year could be full of sadness.

@WhoIsTreyMorgan

Source: Snopes.com

Playlist

NORTH TEXAS CHEVY DEALERS

WUWTWS Blog

These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

There are plenty of people online complaining that 2016 is the “worst” year ever. I think most of us look forward to the new year as a chance to start over with a clean slate. Part of starting the new year off the right way is with one of many New Year’s superstitions. Which one…

Lisa Taylor’s Blog

Smokey Rivers Blog

Mark Phillips Blog

Bill Bowen’s Blog

Nash News Now