Watch Vince Gill Sing “Life in the Fast Lane” With Bob Seger & Kings of Leon During Eagles Tribute at the Kennedy Center Honors

Posted on

After being recorded in Washington D.C. in early December, the 39th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS last night (Dec. 27). The annual event honors performing artists for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. This year’s honorees included James Taylor, Al Pacino, gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples, Argentine pianist Martha Argerich and the Eagles.

The Eagles were honored with performances by Vince Gill (“Peaceful Easy Feeling”), Kings of Leon (“Take It Easy”), Juanes (“Hotel California” with Steve Vai and Steuart Smith) and Bob Seger (“Heartache Tonight”).

Check out the video below of the all-star cast teaming up for a group singalong of the Eagles’ “Life in the Fast Lane,” including Steve Vai wrapping his arms around host Stephen Colbert during a guitar solo.

 

Playlist

NORTH TEXAS CHEVY DEALERS

WUWTWS Blog

These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

These Are Some New Year’s Superstitions We All Do

There are plenty of people online complaining that 2016 is the “worst” year ever. I think most of us look forward to the new year as a chance to start over with a clean slate. Part of starting the new year off the right way is with one of many New Year’s superstitions. Which one…

Lisa Taylor’s Blog

Smokey Rivers Blog

Mark Phillips Blog

Bill Bowen’s Blog

Nash News Now