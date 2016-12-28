YOUR “NATIONAL CHOCOLATE CANDY DAY” WOLF FAN FAVORITE 5 COUNTDOWN

Posted on

Here's tonight's WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE, the five most popular songs in North Texas, as chosen by YOU.

Vote for your favorite song at 995thewolf.com/vote, or call in your vote, along with your requests or dedications to 888-787-1995, e-mail at Bill@995thewolf.com, or post 'em on Facebook or Twitter (@995thewolfdfw @BillBowen995).

5.  Undone — Joe Nichols

4.  May We All — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

3.  Blue Ain’t Your Color — Keith Urban

2.  Dirty Laundry — Carrie Underwood

Number One on tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE:

Wanna Be That Song — Brett Eldredge

