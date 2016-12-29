2016: These Are The Top Songs Of The Year

Florida Georgia Line made a huge impact on the country charts this year with “H.O.L.Y.” The song took the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Country Songs of 2016 chart.

Here’s the full Country Top 10:

“H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw “Somewhere on a Beach” – Dierks Bentley “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell “Break Up in a Small Town” – Sam Hunt “My Church” – Maren Morris “Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

Justin Bieber and Drake had an impressive year both making two appearances on Billboard‘s Top Songs of 2016. The year end lists are compiled using radio airplay, sales and streaming data.

Here’s the full Top 10:

“Love Yourself.” – Justin Bieber “Sorry” – Justin Bieber “One Dance” – Drake “Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots “Panda” – Desiigner “Hello” – Adele “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya “Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake “Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

See the full list at Billboard.com.