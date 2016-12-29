2016: These Are The Top Songs Of The Year

Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line made a huge impact on the country charts this year with “H.O.L.Y.” The song took the top spot on Billboard‘s Top Country Songs of 2016 chart.

Here’s the full Country Top 10:

  1. “H.O.L.Y.” – Florida Georgia Line
  2. “Die a Happy Man” – Thomas Rhett
  3. “Humble and Kind” – Tim McGraw
  4. “Somewhere on a Beach” – Dierks Bentley
  5. “Head Over Boots” – Jon Pardi
  6. “You Should Be Here” – Cole Swindell
  7. “Break Up in a Small Town” – Sam Hunt
  8. “My Church” – Maren Morris
  9. “Came Here to Forget” – Blake Shelton
  10. “Peter Pan” – Kelsea Ballerini

 

JUSTIN BIEBERJustin Bieber and Drake had an impressive year both making two appearances on Billboard‘s Top Songs of 2016. The year end lists arcompiled using radio airplay, sales and streaming data.

Here’s the full Top 10:

  1. “Love Yourself.” – Justin Bieber
  2. “Sorry” – Justin Bieber
  3. “One Dance” – Drake
  4. “Work” – Rihanna feat. Drake
  5. “Stressed Out” – twenty one pilots
  6. “Panda” – Desiigner
  7. “Hello” – Adele
  8. “Don’t Let Me Down” – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya
  9. “Can’t Stop The Feeling” – Justin Timberlake
  10. “Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

See the full list at Billboard.com.

