LoCash Rides Lyft With Fans To Promote Safe Driving New Year’s Eve

Posted on

LoCash has partnered with Erie Insurance and the ride-share service Lyft to promote safe driving this New Year’s Eve. They even surprised a few Nashville fans with in-car sing-a-longs to their new single, “Ring on Every Finger.”

– @WhoIsTreyMorgan

