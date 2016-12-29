Viral Video: Girl On Anesthetic Sad That Fish Is Drowning!

Posted on

Haha! These kinds of videos are so cruel but so funny!

A girl coming out of anesthesia after undergoing oral surgery gets a little emotional when she sees a fish tank full of fish which she believes are all drowning.

