According to a recent survey, these are the Top 10 Resolutions for 2017:

Diet or eat healthier(71% of people) Exercise More(65%) Lose Weight(54%) Save more and spend less $$(32%) Learn a new skill or hobby(26%) Quit Smoking(21%) – Read more(17%) Find another job(16%) Drink less alcohol(15%) Spend more time with family(13%)

Aren’t these the same Top 10 resolutions we have every year?