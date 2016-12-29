YOUR “PEPPER POT DAY” WOLF FAN FAVORITE 5 COUNTDOWN

Here’s tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE, the five most popular songs in North Texas, as chosen by YOU. Brought to you by Southern Junction in Rockwall.  ‪#‎995wfff‬

Vote for your favorite song at 995thewolf.com/vote, or call in your vote, along with your requests or dedications to 888-787-1995, e-mail at Bill@995thewolf.com, or post ’em on Facebook or Twitter (@995thewolfdfw @BillBowen995). And be sure to tune in every weeknight at 9 when we count ’em down.

5.  Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett

4.  Parachute — Chris Stapleton

3.  Middle Of A Memory — Cole Swindell

2.  If The Boot Fits — Granger Smith

Number One on tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE:

A Little More Summertime — Jason Aldean

