The newly engaged Kacey Musgraves decided to put a New Year’s Eve song on her new Christmas album and I think she nailed it. Watch her take on “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? below.

So, why did she decide to put this song on the album? Musgraves said:

“It’s beautiful classic really sweet song and for me New Year’s can be kinda a melancholy type thing sometimes so it was kinda fun to conceptualize that a little bit how to go through Christmas and end on New Years.”

Happy New Year!

