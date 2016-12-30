Weird New Year’s Traditions Around The World

Watching a giant ball descend in the middle of America’s biggest city might seem like the “normal” way to celebrate New Year’s because that’s our tradition, but other cultures probably think it’s really weird.

Here are some “weird” traditions around the world:

Argentina : women wear new pink underwear to attract love in the New Year.

: women wear new pink underwear to attract love in the New Year. Australia : people come out of their houses banging pots and pans at midnight.

: people come out of their houses banging pots and pans at midnight. Brazil : you must wear white on New Year’s to scare away bad spirits.

: you must wear white on New Year’s to scare away bad spirits. Chile : you eat a spoonful of lentils at midnight to have a year filled with prosperity and wealth.

: you eat a spoonful of lentils at midnight to have a year filled with prosperity and wealth. Colombia : people walk around their neighborhood with empty suitcases in the hopes that it will mean a year filled with travel.

: people walk around their neighborhood with empty suitcases in the hopes that it will mean a year filled with travel. The Philippines : people believe that wearing polka dots will bring a good year ahead.

: people believe that wearing polka dots will bring a good year ahead. Puerto Rico : residents fill pots with water and throw them out the front door at midnight.

: residents fill pots with water and throw them out the front door at midnight. Russia: people write down a wish on a piece of paper, burn it and put the ashes into their champagne, which needs to be finished before 12:01 a.m.

people write down a wish on a piece of paper, burn it and put the ashes into their champagne, which needs to be finished before 12:01 a.m. Spain: you eat 12 grapes at midnight. The tradition is meant to secure 12 happy months in the coming year.

Source: BuzzFeed