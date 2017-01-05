Fresh off our New Year’s Resolutions to get back in shape alot of people are heading back to the gym. If it’s been a while since you’ve been there PowWow.com has this list of 9 things you should never do at the gym:

Make loud grunting noises Give unsolicited advice – Shower without flip flops Leave weights and equipment lying around Use bad form Show up late to group classes Leave sweat all over equipment Play your music super loud (For guys especially) Don’t “hit on” anyone

What do you think? Are we leaving anything off? What’s your biggest pet peeve at the gym?