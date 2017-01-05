Fresh off our New Year’s Resolutions to get back in shape alot of people are heading back to the gym. If it’s been a while since you’ve been there PowWow.com has this list of 9 things you should never do at the gym:
- Make loud grunting noises
- Give unsolicited advice –
- Shower without flip flops
- Leave weights and equipment lying around
- Use bad form
- Show up late to group classes
- Leave sweat all over equipment
- Play your music super loud
- (For guys especially) Don’t “hit on” anyone
What do you think? Are we leaving anything off? What’s your biggest pet peeve at the gym?