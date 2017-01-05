YOUR “WHIPPED CREAM DAY” WOLF FAN FAVORITE 5 COUNTDOWN

Here’s tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE, the five most popular songs in North Texas, as chosen by YOU. Brought to you by Southern Junction in Rockwall. ‪#‎995wfff‬

5. Baby, Let’s Lay Down And Dance — Garth Brooks

4. Better Man — Little Big Town

3. Kill A Word — Eric Church