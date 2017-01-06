this one we’ll REALLY wanna “embrace” as cold as it’s gonna be today!

It’s National Cuddle Up Day!

January typically brings some of the coldest days of the year, so what better way to stay warm and reap the health benefits of cuddling on National Cuddle Up Day? Whether it’s a three dog night (a night so cold it takes three dogs to cuddle up with to stay warm) or only slightly chilly, there are multiple benefits to cuddling with human or canine or other pet.

Like maybe “RITA” who’s available today at the SPCA of Texas in the Dallas location!

And if you’ve got neither, multiple blankies work TOO!

If you’re ready to adopt a certified “Foot Warmer” from the SPCA:

Lisa Taylor

The Wake Up With the Wolf Show