We’re here for ya, let us know… 888-787-1995

Kiddin’ aside, doctors don’t want us cleaning our own ears with Q-tips…we’re SUPPOSED to have that earwax, and there’s too much opportunity for infections or ear drum damage when we go pokin’ around in there….

Click here for the story.

~Lisa and Trey

your gross-out Friday morning buddies on the Wake Up With the Wolf Show…