A very WET weekend is coming….

Here’s the forecast from the NWS in Fort Worth:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 63. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

M.L.King Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

and Dak, and Jason, and Tony….

sooooo….before you cheer them all on Sunday evening…why not head to the SPCA of Texas in Dallas and ADOPT a Zeke or Dak (or any of the rescues that have been given names of our favorite Cowboys!) Special pricing SUNDAY ONLY in honor of our Cowboys in the playoffs from our good friends at the…

