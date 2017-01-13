A very WET weekend is coming….

Here’s the forecast from the NWS in Fort Worth:

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 63. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 7pm. Cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

M.L.King Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.