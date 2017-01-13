YOUR “RUBBER DUCKIE DAY”/”FRIDAY THE 13TH” WOLF FAN FAVORITE 5 COUNTDOWN

Posted on

Here’s tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE, the five most popular songs in North Texas, as chosen by YOU. Brought to you by Southern Junction in Rockwall.  ‪#‎995wfff‬

Vote for your favorite song at 995thewolf.com/vote, or call in your vote, along with your requests or dedications to 888-787-1995, e-mail at Bill@995thewolf.com, or post 'em on Facebook or Twitter. And be sure to tune in every weeknight at 9 when we count 'em down.

5.  Kill A Word — Eric Church

4.  May We All — Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw

3.  Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett

2.  Parachute — Chris Stapleton

Number One on tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE:

Wanna Be That Song — Brett Eldredge

and Dak, and Jason, and Tony….

sooooo….before you cheer them all on Sunday evening…why not head to the SPCA of Texas in Dallas and ADOPT a Zeke or Dak (or any of the rescues that have been given names of our favorite Cowboys!) Special pricing SUNDAY ONLY in honor of our Cowboys in the playoffs from our good friends at the…

