Did You Forget to Watch Josh Abbott Band Perform “Amnesia” on “Conan” Last Night? Don’t Worry, We’ve Got Ya Covered

Josh Abbott Band made a West Coast trek to Burbank, Calif., last night (Jan. 18) to perform their single, “Amnesia,” on Conan.

The tune, which was written by Josh, Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne, delves into the topic of trying to forget a love gone wrong, and it is featured on JAB’s 2015 album, Front Row Seat.

Watch Josh Abbott Band’s performance of “Amnesia” on Conan.

Josh Abbott Band Tour Dates

Jan. 20-21 – Denver, CO – Grizzly Rose

Jan. 25 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

Jan. 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theatre – Studio B

Jan. 27 – Springfield, IL – Boondocks

Jan. 28 – Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

Feb. 3 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

Feb. 10 – San Antonio, TX – Cowboys Dance Hall

Feb. 11 – Donna, TX – Chisholm Trail Festival

Feb. 17 – College Station, TX – TBD

Feb. 25 – El Paso, TX – Texas Country Music Festival

March 1 – Boston, MA – TBD

March 2 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall

March 3 – Washington, DC -TBD

March 4 – New York City, NY -TBD

March 8 – Warrendale, PA – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection

March 10 – Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

March 11 – Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo

March 15 – Seattle, WA – The Croccodile

March 17 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

March 18 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

March 22 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

March 23 – Bakersfield, CA – Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace

March 24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

March 26 – Anaheim, CA – The Parish House of Blues Anaheim