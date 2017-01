This week: Randall King!

Join us Sunday night as Mardi Gras Texas Style 2017 performer Randall King stops by! We will learn a little bit about this Lubbock resident (by way of Hereford, Tx) and we give a Front Porch #FirstListen to his new song “Hard Livin’ Illene”

Talk to ya on the Front Porch!

Sunday night 6-8p driven by the 2017 Chevy Silverado, and only on 99-5 The Wolf!