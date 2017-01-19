Throwback Thursday: In Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday Today, Check Out 25 “Country Weekly” Magazine Covers Featuring the Icon

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st birthday today (Jan. 19). In honor of the momentous occasion, we’re throwing it back on Thursday with a gallery of 25 Country Weekly magazines in which Dolly graced the cover.
Happy viewing.
