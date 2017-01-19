Throwback Thursday: In Honor of Dolly Parton’s Birthday Today, Check Out 25 “Country Weekly” Magazine Covers Featuring the Icon

Posted on

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 71st birthday today (Jan. 19). In honor of the momentous occasion, we’re throwing it back on Thursday with a gallery of 25 Country Weekly magazines in which Dolly graced the cover.

Happy viewing.

Playlist

NORTH TEXAS CHEVY DEALERS

WUWTWS Blog

Expedia’s List Of MOST Annoying Things People Do On Planes

Expedia’s List Of MOST Annoying Things People Do On Planes

MOST ANNOYING THINGS PEOPLE DO ON PLANES Travel site Expedia did a survey to determine the most annoying things people do on planes. Here are the behaviors people said were most annoying: The rear seat kicker Inattentive parents The stinky passenger – Either too much perfume or bad B.O. The loud volume passenger –The person…

Lisa Taylor’s Blog

Smokey Rivers Blog

Mark Phillips Blog

Bill Bowen’s Blog

Nash News Now