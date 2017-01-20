Your “Penguin Awareness Day/Disc Jockey Day” Wolf Fan Favorite 5 Countdown

Here’s tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE, the five most popular songs in North Texas, as chosen by YOU. Brought to you by Southern Junction in Rockwall.  ‪#‎995wfff‬

Vote for your favorite song at 995thewolf.com/vote, or call in your vote, along with your requests or dedications to 888-787-1995, e-mail at Bill@995thewolf.com, or post ’em on Facebook or Twitter (@995thewolfdfw @BillBowen995). And be sure to tune in every weeknight at 9 when we count ’em down.

5.  Parachute — Chris Stapleton

4.  Baby, Let’s Lay Down And Dance — Garth Brooks

3.  Wanna Be That Song — Brett Eldredge

2.  Fast — Luke Bryan

Number One on tonight’s WOLF FAN FAVORITE FIVE:

Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett

