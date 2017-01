I’ll be at MetroPCS, 130 N. Hwy 77 in Waxahachie today (Saturday) between Noon and 2. Come by, sign up and you could go home at 2 with a pair of tickets to see Eric Church, February 3rd at the American Airlines Center! Plus, switch to MetroPCS and get 2 FREE smartphones, from brands like Samsung, LG or HTC! See you soon! — Bill Bowen