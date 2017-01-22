Luke Bryan to Perform the National Anthem at This Year’s Super Bowl

During the NFL pre-game show on Fox today (Jan. 22), Luke Bryan announced that he will be performing the national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

“Hey guys, it’s Luke Bryan here, and I’m so excited to announce that I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on Fox, Sunday, February 5.”

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL‘s biggest stage #SB51. See y’all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Luke will be the first country star since Carrie Underwood in 2010 to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The Georgia native will travel to Houston on Feb. 5 to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl 51. Tune in to Fox at 5:30 p.m. for the big game.