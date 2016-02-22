There is no custom code to display.

all good, but what a way to start the day!

Just five minutes after takeoff from the St. Louis Downtown Airport Sunday morning ….the plane the Dallas Stars were on enroute to LA for tonight’s game had to turn back and make an emergency landing…because of smoke in the cockpit…they landed safely, no injuries… whew! ~Lisa Taylor The Wake Up With the Wolf ShowMore

  Don’t throw away those fast food coupons…you just never know if that expiration date really matters, it didn’t to KFC in North Carolina…they accepted a 30-year-old coupon that allowed a man to get a 3-piece meal for just $2.59, which today costs $8.53! nice goin’ KFC…kinda makes me hungry for one of your yummy…More

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is an action-packed, fun-filled experience for the whole family. Running from January 13th through February 4th, the Show features 36 rodeo performances, livestock exhibits, a carnival midwayMore

Mardi Gras Texas Style! 2017

Doors at 2:00pm | Music Starts at 2:15pm Tickets start at $35 during the presale, $37.50 in advance, and $45 day of show. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE! This Year’s Line Up Time Stage Artist 10:30pm 99.5 The Wolf Casey Donahew 9:15pm Coors Light Cody Johnson 8:15pm 99.5 The Wolf Stoney LaRue 8:15pm West Kyle Park…More

Houston Rodeo Announces Star-Studded 2017 Lineup, Including Willie Nelson, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, FGL, ZBB, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton & More

Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year’s festivities and…More

