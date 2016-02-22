Fort Worth Police have an update….… More
Just five minutes after takeoff from the St. Louis Downtown Airport Sunday morning ….the plane the Dallas Stars were on enroute to LA for tonight's game had to turn back and make an emergency landing…because of smoke in the cockpit…they landed safely, no injuries… whew! ~Lisa Taylor The Wake Up With the Wolf Show
Don't throw away those fast food coupons…you just never know if that expiration date really matters, it didn't to KFC in North Carolina…they accepted a 30-year-old coupon that allowed a man to get a 3-piece meal for just $2.59, which today costs $8.53! nice goin' KFC…kinda makes me hungry for one of your yummy
The legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is an action-packed, fun-filled experience for the whole family. Running from January 13th through February 4th, the Show features 36 rodeo performances, livestock exhibits, a carnival midway
Don't miss Off The Rails Country Music Fest! It's two days of country music including Jason Aldean, Miranda
Doors at 2:00pm | Music Starts at 2:15pm Tickets start at $35 during the presale, $37.50 in advance, and $45 day of show. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE! This Year's Line Up Time Stage Artist 10:30pm 99.5 The Wolf Casey Donahew 9:15pm Coors Light Cody Johnson 8:15pm 99.5 The Wolf Stoney LaRue 8:15pm West Kyle Park
There's a new gospel singer in town and her name is Reba McEntire. Everyone's favorite redhead is putting her vocal talents toward a new gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, set to be released on Feb. 3. The album will be a two-disc offering containing 20 songs, both classic and original.
Three men from South Texas were found dead on Saturday (Jan. 7) after setting out on a duck hunting expedition the day before. The three men—identified as Spencer Hall, 19, Starett Burk, 25, and Christian Ruckman, 18—went missing after launching their 17-foot boat near Caracahua Bay. The case is still under investigation, but officials said
Running from March 7–26—yes, 20 days—Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest rodeo and livestock exhibitions in the world. Rodeo Houston features a carnival, a bar-b-que contest, 10K race and some of the best live entertainment in the country. The event pulled in almost 2.5 million attendees during last year's festivities and
They say art imitates life, and Brantley Gilbert is applying that prophecy to his new album, The Devil Don't Sleep, which is set to drop Friday, Jan. 27. The new album will reflect Brantley's life experiences over the past couple of years since the release of his last album, 2014's Just As I Am. "All
It's been a whirlwind 14 months since Chris Janson released his debut album, Buy Me a Boat. In addition to scoring two Billboard Top 25 hits—"But Me a Boat" and "Holdin' Her"—the Missouri-to-Nashville transplant toured with Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and headlined his own Buy Me a Boat Tour. In 2016 alone, the always-energized singer/songwriter
